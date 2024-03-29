BLOOM Culver
BLOOM BOXES
- Build-Your-Own BLOOM Box$17.49
Customized BLOOM box with your choice of Base, Protein, 3 Sides and a Pickle.
- Land Box$17.49
BLOOM Greens w/ Coriander Vinaigrette | Grilled Chicken w/ Shio Koji Toum | Braised Greens | Japanese Sweet Potato | Kale Gomae | Pickled Red Onion (GF, DF, contains: soy, sesame)
- Sea Box$20.49
Brown Rice w/o Dressing | Roasted Salmon w/ Teriyaki Glaze | Japanese Sweet Potato | Chili Roasted Broccoli | Sour Cherry Beets | Pickled Persian Cucumber (GF, DF, contains: fish, sesame, soy)
- Vegan Box$17.49
BLOOM Grains w/o Dressing | Baked Tofu w/ Gochujang | Yellow Lentil Dahl | Chickpea Salad | Garlic Green Beans | Pickled Red Onion (GF, DF, VEGAN, contains: soy, sesame, nuts)
- Chef's Faves Box$17.49
BLOOM Grains w/o Dressing | Turkey Meatballs w/ Teriyaki Glaze | Baby Bok Choy | Curry Cauliflower | Kale Gomae | Pickled Ginger (GF, DF, contains: soy, sesame)
- Seasonal Box$17.49
BLOOM Greens w/ Miso Sesame Dressing | Falafel w/ Tzatziki | Roasted Brussel Sprouts | Garlic Green Beans | Spring Tabbouleh | Pickled Cherry (GF, DF, VEGAN, contains: soy, sesame, nuts)
BLOOM BOWLS
- Build-Your-Own BLOOM Bowl$13.99
Customized BLOOM bowl with BLOOM Grains, BLOOM Greens, and your choice of a Protein, Side and Pickle.
- Land Bowl$13.99
Half Grains/Half Greens w/ Coriander Vinaigrette | Grilled Chicken w/ Shio Koji Toum | Yellow Lentil Dahl | Pickled Red Onion (GF, DF)
- Sea Bowl$16.99
Half Rice/Half Greens w/ Miso Sesame Dressing | Roasted Salmon w/ Teriyaki Glaze | Japanese Sweet Potato | Pickled Persian Cucumber (GF, DF, contains: soy, sesame, fish)
- Vegan Bowl$13.99
Half Rice/Half Greens w/ Miso Sesame Dressing | Baked Tofu w/ Curry Sauce | Kale Gomae | Pickled Cherry (GF, DF, VEGAN, contains: soy, sesame)
- Chef's Faves Bowl$13.99
Half Grains/Half Greens w/ Coriander Vinaigrette | Turkey Meatballs w/ Gochujang | Baby Bok Choy | Pickled Ginger (GF, DF, contains: soy, sesame)
- Seasonal Bowl$13.99
Half Grains/Half Greens w/ Miso Sesame Dressing | Falafel w/ Tzatziki | Chili Roasted Broccoli | Pickled Red Onion (GF, DF, VEGAN, contains: soy, sesame)
DRINKS, SNACKS & EXTRAS
BOXED LUNCHES
- Build-Your-Own Boxed Lunch$22.99
A customized BLOOM box and your choice of Snack and Drink.
- Land Boxed Lunch$22.99
Your choice of Snack and Drink and our chef-curated BLOOM box with: BLOOM Greens w/ Coriander Vinaigrette | Grilled Chicken w/ Shio Koji Toum | Braised Greens | Japanese Sweet Potato | Kale Gomae | Pickled Red Onion (GF, DF, contains: soy, sesame)
- Sea Boxed Lunch$25.99
Your choice of Snack and Drink and our chef-curated BLOOM box with: Brown Rice w/o Dressing | Roasted Salmon w/ Teriyaki Glaze | Japanese Sweet Potato | Chili Roasted Broccoli | Sour Cherry Beets | Pickled Persian Cucumber (GF, DF, contains: fish, sesame, soy)
- Vegan Boxed Lunch$22.99
Your choice of Snack and Drink and our chef-curated BLOOM box with: BLOOM Grains w/o Dressing | Baked Tofu w/ Gochujang | Yellow Lentil Dahl | Chickpea Salad | Garlic Green Beans | Pickled Red Onion (GF, DF, VEGAN, contains: soy, sesame, nuts)
- Chef's Faves Boxed Lunch$22.99
Your choice of Snack and Drink and our chef-curated BLOOM box with: BLOOM Grains w/o Dressing | Turkey Meatballs w/ Teriyaki Glaze | Baby Bok Choy | Curry Cauliflower | Kale Gomae | Pickled Ginger (GF, DF, contains: soy, sesame)
- Seasonal Boxed Lunch$22.99
Your choice of Snack and Drink and our chef-curated BLOOM box with: BLOOM Greens w/ Miso Sesame Dressing | Falafel w/ Tzatziki | Roasted Brussel Sprouts | Garlic Green Beans | Spring Tabbouleh | Pickled Cherry (GF, DF, VEGAN, contains: soy, sesame, nuts)