Land Boxed Lunch

$22.99

Your choice of Snack and Drink and our chef-curated BLOOM box with: BLOOM Greens w/ Coriander Vinaigrette | Grilled Chicken w/ Shio Koji Toum | Braised Greens | Japanese Sweet Potato | Kale Gomae | Pickled Red Onion (GF, DF, contains: soy, sesame)